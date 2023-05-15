NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A teenage boy was found shot in the 1000 block of 37th Street in Newport News and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Newport News Police said.

The call for the shooting came in at 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information available.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.