Police seeking wanted homicide fugitive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are working with the Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshal Service to locate a wanted homicide fugitive in Newport News.

According to police, they are currently searching surrounding areas near 35th Street and Roanoke Avenue for 27-year-old Travis Jefferson. He is charged with 1st-degree murder in a homicide in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He is described as having brown eyes, black hair with long dreadlocks with blonde tips. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

Officials also say that Booker T. Washington Middle School is currently placed on lockdown, as a precaution.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.