NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the alleged suspects following a robbery in Newport News earlier this week.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a robbery at Market Express (formerly Red Barn) in the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. on July 11.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown men entered the store and demanded cash. One of the suspects was armed.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the two ran from the store.

Warwick Blvd Robbery Suspects (Courtesy – NNPD)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.