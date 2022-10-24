NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a vehicle involved in a crash was found to be connected to a robbery in the Peninsula.

According to Newport News police, the incident began as a robbery at a Dollar General in the 5900 block of Jefferson Ave around 10 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that an armed man entered the store, approached the register and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled. There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

After further investigation, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was found and pursued into the City of Hampton.

The suspect was involved in a minor crash on Rip Rap Road before fleeing on foot. There were no injuries reported following the crash, according to police.

Police have yet to locate the suspect. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.