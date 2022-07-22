NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Wells Fargo in Newport News Friday afternoon.

According to Newport News police, the call for the robbery came in just before 1 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Thimble Shoals Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect entered the bank, displayed what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing gray slippers, white socks, a short sleeve t-shirt, a blue hat, and a blue mask.

Courtesy – Newport News Police

If you have any information about this incident or recognize any of the suspects, detectives ask that you call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Almost a month prior to this robbery, a similar incident occurred at a Wells Fargo location on 820 E. Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg.

Police described the suspect in the Williamsburg robbery as an older man with grey hair. He was wearing a white shirt and black vest or jacket with cut-off sleeves, as can be seen in surveillance images released to the public. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm.