Police seeking suspect in assault at Wawa

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault at a Wawa store on Sunday, Aug. 29.



According to police, they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. in reference to an assault at Wawa in the 14800 block of Warwick Blvd.



Upon their arrival, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from facial injuries. The man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



According to the man, the altercation started at the Chicken & Steak restaurant across the street in the 300 block of Beechmont Drive. A group of unknown individuals approached him and one of the males began to attack.

The victim attempted to escape to Wawa but was followed by one of the men and women of the group. The male proceeded to assault him, then both of the individuals left the store.



The suspect is described as a male wearing a white tank top, white paints painted with fire below the knees, and black and white shoes.

Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department

The Newport News Police Department asks anyone that has information about the incident or the suspect to call Det. Gohn at 757-928-4214.



Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.