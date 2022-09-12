NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting at the parking lot of a Newport News restaurant.
According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, regarding a shooting in the parking lot of Sandbar Restaurant.
While on the scene, police were notified by a local hospital that a man came into the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
After further investigation, officers released a photo of who they say is a possible suspect.
The individual is a Black man, approximately 35 to 45 years of age, and is bald. He was wearing light-colored jeans and a blue jersey with the number three on the back. It is believed that he left the scene in a silver or grey four-door sedan.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the victim’s current condition.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.