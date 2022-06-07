UPDATE: Joseph Bradley has been safely located. He is back home safe with his family.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are currently looking for an elderly man last seen Tuesday morning.

According to police, 72-year-old Joseph Bradley was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jenness Lane.

Bradley is described as 5′ 6″ tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt and Batman pajama bottoms. He is believed to be in danger due to a medical condition.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Joseph Bradley, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy – NNPD)