Police seeking man accused of robbing Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Newport News earlier this month.

According to police, they got the call for the robbery around 2:50 a.m. on August 5 at the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the alleged suspect entered the store wearing all back with a light blue surgical mask partially covering his face.

The man, armed with a firearm, demanded money from the clerk.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man told the employee to go to the store’s backroom. Once the clerk was inside, the suspect fled out the front door.

There were no reported injuries.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.