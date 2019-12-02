Police seek information in attempted robbery at Boo Boo Wireless

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a person who attempted to rob Boo Boo Wireless in Newport News Friday.

Newport News Police responded to Boo Boo Wireless, 11002 Jefferson Avenue, around 7 p.m. Friday for a report of a suspected attempted armed robbery.

Police arrived and spoke to an employee who said a male entered the business and started walking toward a side door. They then saw him remove a firearm from his waistband.

At that time, the employee yelled and asked “Hey, what are you doing?”

The male then fled the business on foot.

There were no injuries. Nothing was taken.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a gray sweat suit with the hood pulled over his head. He wore a black mask covering part of his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.