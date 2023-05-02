NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a recent business robbery.

On April 26, around 9 a.m. police responded to the 13600 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to a robbery from a business.

An investigation revealed the suspect was involved in an argument over product pricing and assaulted an employee.

The suspect threatened the employee with a firearm, took merchandise and then left the business.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black du-rag, pink hoodie, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a black and white book bag.

Suspect in a recent business robbery investigation. (Credit: NNPD) Suspect in a recent business robbery investigation. (Credit: NNPD)

The suspect was last seen riding a bike away from the business.

Anyone with information that could help us identify and locate this suspect is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com or use the P3Tips app.