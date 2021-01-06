Police searching for person involved in 2 incidents of stealing cigarettes from 7-Eleven stores in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a person wanted in connection with two separate incidents believed to be related at 7-Eleven stores in Newport News.

The first incident happened on Nov. 6, 2020, at about 1:57 a.m. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 11500 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to past larceny.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the clerk who stated an unknown man entered the store and wanted to purchase two boxes of cigarettes and two pizzas.

Police say while the clerk was preparing the pizzas, the man reached over the counter, took two boxes of cigarettes, and fled the business without paying. He reportedly left in a white 2-door sedan with stripes on the side.

There were no reported injuries from this incident.

The second incident happened on Dec. 4, 2020, around 2:01 a.m. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 10100 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to an assault that was upgraded to a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the clerk who said she was assaulted by an unknown man. The clerk said between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020. the man “entered the business several times and attempted to purchase three boxes of cigarettes. The clerk refused to sell the box of cigarettes and the male left the business.”

On Dec. 4, 2020, just after 2 a.m., police say the man returned to the 7-Eleven and requested a pizza. The clerk went to the freezer to get the pizza and the man ran behind the counter and took three boxes of cigarettes from a milk crate.

Police say the clerk “attempted to block the suspect’s path and he pushed her into a display and fled the business.”

She did not suffer any injuries as a result of the incident. It was also revealed the man wore different clothing during both entries on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

Police say the investigation revealed the man was in a light colored SUV during this robbery.