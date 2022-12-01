NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing man from Newport News.

Newport News police say 46-year-old Rassoul Smith was reported missing on November 16 after friends and family did not hear from him. He was last seen on Nov. 13 in the 400 block of Manor Road.

He is described as a black male, 6-foot-4, approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes. He is bald with a trimmed beard. At this time, he is not considered endangered.

Anyone who sees Smith or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police Department Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.