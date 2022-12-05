NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the help of community members in the search for a missing Newport News man believed to be endangered.

According to Newport News police, 50-year-old David Leslie Shuck, Jr., was last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, near the 90 block of Menchville Road.

Shuck is considered endangered because of a medical condition. He was last seen driving a light blue-silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata with damage to the driver’s side rear bumper. The vehicle has California license plate number 7ZD-R603.

Schuck is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, with a shaved head and a long gray beard. He has a flaming 8-ball tattoo on one of his upper arms. His ears are pierced, and he wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with periodic table elements that spell out bacon, blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Shuck or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.