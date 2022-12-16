NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for whoever is responsible for an August shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, the call for the shooting on August 14 came in around 10:09 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Corey Donnell Langford, outside suffering from a gunshot wound. Langford was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say an investigation revealed that the victim was walking on Bellwood Road when he was approached by two men who began shooting at him.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.