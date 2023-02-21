Update: Selah has been found and is safe, according to Newport News Police.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police is searching for 11-year-old Selah Eley, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Eley was last seen at 3:02 p.m. on 147 Canterbury Run.

Eley is 5’4″, weighs 96 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with the Powerpuff Girls cartoon logo, black leggings and brown ugg boots.

Anyone who sees Selah or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Newport News Emergency Communications non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.