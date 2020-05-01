Police search for man believed to be connected to multiple burglaries in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for community help to identify a burglary suspect.
Investigators are searching for a man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in the South Precinct between Feb. 6 and April 24.
Police say he’s been seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater pulled over his head, with a dark jacket on top. He also wears gloves, and is believed to be walking or riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information about this man should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
