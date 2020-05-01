Police search for man believed to be connected to multiple burglaries in Newport News

Have you seen this man? The Newport News Police Department believe he may have been involved in multiple burglaries. (Photo courtesy of the NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for community help to identify a burglary suspect.

Investigators are searching for a man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in the South Precinct between Feb. 6 and April 24.

Police say he’s been seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater pulled over his head, with a dark jacket on top. He also wears gloves, and is believed to be walking or riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this man should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

