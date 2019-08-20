Police say Hampton man tried to bite officer during traffic arrest in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man reportedly tried to bite an officer during an arrest after he was pulled over in Newport News on Saturday.

Newport News police were patrolling the area around 28th Street and Roanoke Avenue at around 1 o’clock Saturday morning when they saw a car going the wrong way on a one-way street.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, the car pulled into a driveway. The driver got out, refused to sit down as the officers instructed, and instead tried to flee on foot, according to police.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Pender from Hampton, resisted when the officers tried to detain him, police said.

Once Pender was detained, officers found what looked to be marijuana on him.

Reports say Pender refused to provide identifying information and tried to bite one of the officers as they put him inside the patrol vehicle.

Pender was turned over to Newport News City jail where he was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction, and one count each of marijuana possession, and driving without a license and a one-way road violation.