Suspect who shot at officers taken into custody after standoff, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a suspect who fired at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday night was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted nearly four hours.

Police Chief Steve Drew says officers attempted to pull the suspect over just before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Charles Street at the Trellis at Lee’s Mill apartment complex. That’s near Warwick and Washington Boulevards.

The unidentified suspect exited the vehicle and began to flee while firing at officers.

Chief Drew says the suspect ran towards the back of the apartment complex, which is near the Fort Eustis military base.

The suspect tried to get into one of the apartments, but was not successful.

Officers negotiated for hours before they announced he was in custody at 10:15 p.m. Police say evidence and a gun was found on the man.

Residents on the base and in the area had to leave their homes until the standoff ended.

“We wanted to make sure the citizens here were safe and talk to them a little bit to let them know what we had. We tried to do that as we were moving people back. I think they understood what we were trying to do. I have to say the officers, the SWAT team, [and] the negotiators did an outstanding job; I can not stress this enough,” said Drew.

“I believe that our response saved his life. The officers showed great restraint,” added Drew.

No injuries were reported, and police say charges are pending. The man was wanted for several robberies and had a warrant on file.

Police also responded to an unrelated shooting at Warwick and Woodhaven Road around 6:15 p.m. They say the victim was hit in a drive-by and is expected to live.