Police responding to shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, students being evacuated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have responded to a shooting Monday at Heritage High School.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there.

Officer Brandon Maynard could not confirm additional details as of 12:20 p.m. but said officers were gathering more information.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy has also been placed on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. WAVY has crews headed to the scene.