NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Newport News Friday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard. This is near Riverside Regional Medical Center.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.