Police respond to shooting on Garden Dr in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently at the scene of a shooting in Newport News Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Garden Drive.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.