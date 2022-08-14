NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting on Bellwood Rd in Newport News Sunday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Bellwood Road.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.