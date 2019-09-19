One person detained in robbery at TowneBank branch in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was detained after officers responded to a robbery at a TowneBank branch in Newport News.

Newport News police stated on Twitter Thursday that officers were called to the location in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.

Police said in a news release tellers told officers a white man walked into the bank and passed a note demanding. There was not weapon displayed but implied.

The suspect took some cash and fled the bank. Someone matching his description was later detained in the 100 block of Yeardley Drive.

