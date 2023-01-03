NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats made against the school.

According to police dispatch, they were made aware of the threats against the school just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the details of the threats. A spokesperson from Newport News Public Schools told 10 On Your Side that they are aware of the incident and that extra security measures are now in place.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.