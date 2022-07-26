NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are currently on the scene of a tactical operation Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident began when officers spotted a person wanted on felony malicious wounding charges around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The person was driving on Old Courthouse Way.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the individual refused to stop initiating a police pursuit.

Once the pursuit reached the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road, the wanted suspect stopped the vehicle and ran into an apartment complex.

The Tactical Operations Unit has been deployed as officers continue to make contact with the individual.

No further information has been released. This is breaking news and will be updated.