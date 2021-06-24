Police pursuit in Newport News leads to crash in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said a pursuit led officers into Hampton and ended in a crash Thursday night.

Police said the incident started when they received information there was a fugitive in the 3000 block of Oak Avenue in Newport News.

Officers arrived at the location to see a vehicle leaving.

Then, the vehicle accelerated at a “high rate of speed” away from the officers.

The pursuit led into Hampton and ended with a crash at Armistead Road and LaSalle Avenue.

Police said no police units were involved in the crash.

The man in the vehicle had felony warrants in Newport News. He was taken into custody after the crash.

The man’s name, charges and photo will be released once he goes through the booking process, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.