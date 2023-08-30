NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue in the area of the Interstate 64 interchange in Newport News Wednesday evening, police said.

Newport News Police responded to reports of a crash on Jefferson Avenue around 9:03 p.m., and their preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The NNPD crash reconstruction team is at the scene investigating the crash.

Northbound Jefferson Avenue from Freedom Way to I-64 is closed while the investigation continues. Police said one lane of the ramp exiting I-64 east onto northbound Jefferson Avenue is also closed.