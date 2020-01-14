Police: Pants-less man arrested after alleged motel room break-in, vehicle crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Newport News arrested a 22-year-old man following a series of events they say started with an alleged break-in at an area hotel and ended with a vehicle crash.

Newport News Police were called to the Newport News Inn, located in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a disorderly incident, Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said.

When they arrived, they saw a man in a black vehicle leave the area at “a high rate of speed.”

Officers talked to the complainant, who said he was working on the roof when he saw a man break a room window and start knocking on other windows and doors.

The complainant also said he saw the man collapse on the ground.

A maintenance worker approached the man and “observed that he was not wearing any pants and was nude,” Maynard said.

After a few minutes, the man got up, walked to the room and climbed through the broken window.

Shortly after, he got in a vehicle and left the scene as officers arrived.

The vehicle then crashed in a ditch nearby, in the 12900 block of Jefferson Avenue, Maynard said.

Officers found 22-year-old Vincent Estridge face down on the ground next to the vehicle. He was not wearing any pants, police said.

Police took Estridge to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers also found blood on the curtains inside the broken window at the motel, as well as the scene of marijuana coming from the room.

Estridge is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful damage, disorderly conduct, four counts of indecent exposure, improper tag and defective exhaust.