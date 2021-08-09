Police: One dead following homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:00 p.m. in the 13200 block of Ridgeview Drive. When they arrived on the scene, they reported finding an adult male inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.
Detectives remain on the scene.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
