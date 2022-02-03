Police: One dead after vehicle overturns in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after his vehicle overturned in Newport News on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richland Drive. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Southbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue is being detoured at Green Grove Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.