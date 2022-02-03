Police: One dead after vehicle overturns in Newport News

Newport News

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after his vehicle overturned in Newport News on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Richland Drive. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Southbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue is being detoured at Green Grove Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

