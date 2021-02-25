Fight inside business leads to stabbing, then shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a fight inside a business led to a stabbing and shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to the business in the 12000 block of Warwick Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrived and learned that two men had gotten into an altercation inside the business.

They then went outside the business. One man said he was stabbed by the other. In response to being stabbed, he shot the man.

The man who was stabbed does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. However, the injuries of the man who was shot could be life-threatening.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said it doesn’t appear they know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are not looking for other suspects.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.