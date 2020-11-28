NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police confirmed they are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday night.
The call came in just after 8 p.m. for the incident in the area of Orcutt Avenue and 77th Street in Newport News.
As of 8:40 p.m., the scene is still active and crews are still there.
Injuries are unknown at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.
Latest News
- Police on scene of auto-pedestrian crash in Newport News
- Newport News Police to host Drive-Thru Book Giveaway
- DOD: Captain killed in ‘non-combat related vehicle incident’ overseas, Air Force death investigation underway
- Shop local in Norfolk at the NEON Holiday Market coming Dec. 5
- NC State rallies to defeat Syracuse 36-29