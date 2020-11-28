Police on scene of auto-pedestrian crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police confirmed they are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday night.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. for the incident in the area of Orcutt Avenue and 77th Street in Newport News.

As of 8:40 p.m., the scene is still active and crews are still there.

Injuries are unknown at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

