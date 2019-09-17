Police: NN man sent ‘explicit, inappropriate’ text messages to 18 YO victim for years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News was arrested on sexual offenses after allegedly sending explicitly inappropriate text messages to an 18-year-old victim for years.

Police were called to a home in Newport News regarding a past sexual offense on May 5 after a an 18-year-old victim claimed that she had been receiving inappropriate and explicit text messages from a man known to the family since she was 15-year-old.

After further investigation, authorities were able to arrest the suspect, 42-year-old Jerry Allen Gilbert Jr. of the 100 block of Glade Rd., on Monday, September 16.

Gilbert was turned over to Newport News City Jail after being charged with one count each of indecent liberties with a child and using a computer to commit a sex offense.