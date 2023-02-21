NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – An 18-year-old has died following a shooting Tuesday night in Newport News

Newport News Police were dispatched at 5:08 p.m. to the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said, and after being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Ke’ron Bowles. Newport News police say Bowles was a student at Heritage High School.

In an email to families and staff members, Heritage High officials say informed the community of the Bowle’s death. School officials have also provided a support line for students and staff seeking counseling and emotional support following the incident.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have set up a CARE walk Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500, they can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to P3Tips.com.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew had been scheduled to host a Facebook Live chat Tuesday evening, but said “due to a critical incident,” the chat with the chief had been canceled.