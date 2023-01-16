NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year’s Eve.

According to Suffolk police, 69-year-old Tobert Bailey was last seen leaving the home of a family member in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk on December 31. When he left, Bailey told witnesses he was heading back to his home in Newport News.

It is unknown if Mr. Bailey made it back to his Newport News home that night. Police say detectives have been to his home and spoken with neighbors and did not find him.

Bailey was seen driving a light blue 1998 Dodge Ram with Virginia tags of VLH-4021.