NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a 57-year-old man exposed himself inside an ABC store before threatening to blow it up.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the store in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The man, Morris Joseph Daniels, of the 500 block of Mikes Lane, got into a verbal altercation inside the business beforehand, police say.

He was charged with one count of indecent exposure and burn/bomb threat and turned over to the Newport News City Jail.