Police: Newport News man arrested on child porn possession charges used ‘Kik’ phone app

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News is facing multiple child pornography charges following his arrest on Thursday.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding a report of child exploitation in Newport News.

After further investigation, officers arrested 30-year-old Jeffery David Hood.

Reports say Hood used the phone app “Kik” to gather images and was able to view and save them to a dropbox account.

Hood was arrested at his home in Newport News and is currently in custody at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

Latest Posts