Police: Newport News man arrested on child porn possession charges used ‘Kik’ phone app

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News is facing multiple child pornography charges following his arrest on Thursday.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding a report of child exploitation in Newport News.

After further investigation, officers arrested 30-year-old Jeffery David Hood.

Reports say Hood used the phone app “Kik” to gather images and was able to view and save them to a dropbox account.

Hood was arrested at his home in Newport News and is currently in custody at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

