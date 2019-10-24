Live Now
Police: Newport News man accused on sexual battery, rape of minor

Newport News
Photo Courtesy – James City County Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is accused of sexual battery and rape after a victim accused him of touching her inappropriately.

According to police, the victim confided to a guidance counselor at school earlier in October that 52-year-old Hugh Robert Little, a family member of the victim, touched her when she was younger.

Further investigation revealed the incidents began at the home of the victim in James City County back in 2016 when the victim was 11-years-old.

Little has been charged with aggravated battery and rape.

