Police: Newport News father charged with child abuse, assault after spanking; 7-year-old taken to hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested after a spanking that led to his 7-year-old daughter being taken to the hospital, police say.

Police didn’t have many details in a release Wednesday, but said they were dispatched to a local hospital on Tuesday afternoon in reference to the assault, which reportedly happened Sunday at a home in the 700 block of 44th Street.

The child suffered pain and bruising after the assault, prompting her mother to take her to the hospital, police say.

The child’s father, 34-year-old Joseph Hooper, was arrested and charged with assault on a family member and child abuse/neglect.