Police need public’s help solving past homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a past homicide in Newport News.

The incident happened May 20, 2020, on 34th Street where police responded to a report of a man laying on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived and found 43-year-old Rashad Wazeerud-Din with what appeared to be injuries from an assault, including facial injuries.

Wazeerud-Din was taken to a local hospital by medics where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police also say that it was reported that several subjects were arguing with the victim and began assaulting him. After the assault, the subjects fled the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Watch the Newport News Police video explaining the case below.