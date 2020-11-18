Police need help identifying subject possibly involved in robbery at Subway restaurant in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a subject possibly involved in a robbery at a Subway in Newport News last month.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, to the Subway located in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the employee who said “a heavy-set female wearing a red puffy coat and long dark braids entered the business and demanded money from the register.”

Police say the complainant also stated the unknown woman approached the counter with her hands in her coat pocket, “directing and imitating a motion as if she possessed a weapon.”

The woman allegedly demanded money from the register, and the complainant complied, giving her an undisclosed amount.

After the robbery, police say the woman fled the business on foot.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this robbery or the individual responsible, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

