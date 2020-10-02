Police need help identifying person possibly involved in beauty store burglaries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject possibly involved in several beauty supply store burglaries.

The incidents occurred between September 13, and September 29, and various beauty supply items were taken from each burglary.

The person appears to be wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue Soap-N-Suds bag in each of the photos captured by surveillance from the different stores.

If you recognize this subject or know anything about these burglaries, please call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

