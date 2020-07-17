Police need help identifying 3 people possibly involved in shooting that left 15-year-old with injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who may be involved in a recent shooting that left a 15-year-old with injuries.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on July 6, in the 1000 block of 34th Street in Newport News.

Newport News Communications received a call of a victim who walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Upon arriving to the hospital, officers made contact with the victim — a 15-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting or can any identify the persons shown below can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go to P3tips.com.

  • (Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

