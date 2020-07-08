Police need help identifying 2 people in connection with 5 burglaries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured who are possibly involved in a series of convenience store burglaries throughout Newport News.

Police said that the first individual is described as a “heavyset black male wearing glasses, latex gloves, a baseball hat or black beanie, black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a mask or a black and white bandana over his face.”

The second individual is described as a “black male wearing a mask, latex gloves, a baseball hat or black beanie, a black jacket with a stripe, white shoes, and light-colored pants.”

According to police, during each of the incidents, one or two people would smash a storefront window, enter the business, and then steal numerous items. Stolen items include packs of cigarettes, cigars, lighters, and money.

The Newport News incidents have been happening since May 31 and the five convenience stores burglarized include:

1st Stop Mart, located in the 800 block of Main Street

Circle K, located in the 100 block of Ottis Street

Lee Hall Food Mart, located in the 17400 block of Warwick Boulevard

Miller Mart, located in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

Dollar General, located in the 17400 block of Warwick Boulevard

It is believed these suspects are also responsible for commercial burglaries in Norfolk, Chesapeake, and possibly an incident in Hampton.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information that may assist investigators, call the Newport News Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip at P3Tips.com, or via the P3Tips app.

