NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say an officer collided with a vehicle over the weekend.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, Newport News Police say the officer had their emergency equipment activated and was traveling northbound on Jefferson avenue around 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

The officer collided at the intersection with a vehicle traveling eastbound on J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

There were minor injuries reported.

There were no citations issued and the crash is still under investigation. The crash temporarily closed roadways, but later reopened approximately two hours later.