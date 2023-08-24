NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide earlier this month.

35-year-old Ronald Lashawne Brown is accused of killing 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders back on August 3 on 33rd Street. Police responded around 8:42 that morning and pronounced her dead at the scene.

He’s also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Brown’s last known address is in Hampton. If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to p3tips.com.