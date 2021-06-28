Police: Man stole several cigarettes and cigars from Newport News convenience store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are trying to find a man they say stole several cigarettes and cigars from a convenience store earlier this month.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on June 12 at the Skymart located in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The manager of the store told officers the business was burglarized by an unknown man. The alleged suspect was described as a Black man around 5-foot-4, between 150lbs to 170 lbs, wearing black boots and a matching sweat suit.

If you know anything about this burglary or can identify the subject shown, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887)