Police: Man shot on Christy Lane in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Thursday night at an apartment complex off Jefferson Avenue in the northern section of the city.

Police say the man’s wounds are non life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Dispatchers were notified about the shooting in the 13200 block of Christy Lane around 9:45 p.m.

At this time there’s no suspect information, but police ask anyone with info to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

