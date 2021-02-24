Police: Man seriously injured in truck-bicycle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a truck-bicycle crash Wednesday morning.

On February 24, just before 8 a.m., Newport News Police responded to the parking lot of Marketplace at Tech Center in the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers made contact with a 52-year-old man suffering from injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and police say no charges have been filed in connection with this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.